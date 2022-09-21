Phoenixcoin (PXC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $406.00

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $867,240.30 and approximately $406.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005454 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00010131 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000956 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000387 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 87,107,806 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

