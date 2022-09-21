Phoneum Achieves Market Cap of $57,431.30 (PHT)

Phoneum (PHT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Phoneum has a total market cap of $57,431.30 and $85.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phoneum has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005418 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,461.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00062407 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007231 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011191 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005416 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00063588 BTC.

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,679,616 coins. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

