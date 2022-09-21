PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Sells C$58,240.00 in Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.40, for a total transaction of C$58,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 383,793 shares in the company, valued at C$2,456,275.20.

PHX Energy Services Price Performance

PHX traded up C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$6.25. 22,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.04. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$314.86 million and a P/E ratio of 13.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

