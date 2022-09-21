PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.30

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.30 and traded as low as $3.24. PHX Minerals shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 107,711 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $122.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $64,623.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,172,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,970.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Chad L. Stephens bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 806,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,317.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $64,623.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,172,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,970.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 75,770 shares of company stock worth $233,889 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the second quarter worth $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 337.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 37,060 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 49.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 374.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 220,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 174,348 shares during the period. 35.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

