PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $49.10

Shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.10 and last traded at $49.16, with a volume of 105665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.13.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.66.

Get PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMU. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth $664,000.

About PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.