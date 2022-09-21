Pivot Token Hits Market Capitalization of $130,601.87 (PVT)

Pivot Token (PVT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $130,601.87 and $792,738.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pivot Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,240.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00059858 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007190 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010583 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005465 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00064313 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token is a coin. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.