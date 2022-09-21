Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,821,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 342,207 shares during the quarter. Plains GP comprises 4.7% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 4.54% of Plains GP worth $91,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAGP. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Plains GP during the first quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 60.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 260.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter worth $57,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen Desanctis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Plains GP Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAGP. Stifel Nicolaus raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

PAGP stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.16. 2,082,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,637. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.65. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $16.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

