Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Shares Down 6.8%

Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 53.50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.66). Approximately 426,881 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 363,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.71).

Polarean Imaging Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 10.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 53.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 52.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £117.18 million and a PE ratio of -9.48.

About Polarean Imaging

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States, Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of hyperpolarized xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

See Also

