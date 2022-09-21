Polkamarkets Price Hits $0.0659 on Major Exchanges (POLK)

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for $0.0659 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $5.84 million and approximately $350,138.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polkamarkets has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,708.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00061711 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011043 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005345 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00063238 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,555,574 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

