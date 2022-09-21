Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) to Issue GBX 3.50 Dividend

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Portmeirion Group Stock Up 6.1 %

PMP opened at GBX 350 ($4.23) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 379.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 456.40. Portmeirion Group has a twelve month low of GBX 310 ($3.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 720 ($8.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,590.91.

Portmeirion Group Company Profile

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

