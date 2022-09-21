Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) to Issue GBX 3.50 Dividend

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Portmeirion Group Stock Up 6.1 %
PMP opened at GBX 350 ($4.23) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 379.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 456.40. Portmeirion Group has a twelve month low of GBX 310 ($3.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 720 ($8.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,590.91.
Portmeirion Group Company Profile
