Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.79

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.79 and traded as low as C$33.51. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$34.27, with a volume of 3,493,512 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POW. Scotiabank cut their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.00.
Power Co. of Canada Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.60, a quick ratio of 109.17 and a current ratio of 124.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.86.
About Power Co. of Canada
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
Recommended Stories
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.