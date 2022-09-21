Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.79

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.79 and traded as low as C$33.51. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$34.27, with a volume of 3,493,512 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POW. Scotiabank cut their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.60, a quick ratio of 109.17 and a current ratio of 124.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.86.

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$16.30 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.0688435 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

