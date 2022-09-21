Prairiewood Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,172 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after buying an additional 191,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,437,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,327,000 after purchasing an additional 84,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,449,000 after buying an additional 97,209 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,229,000 after buying an additional 201,074 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 774,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,801,000 after buying an additional 134,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $219,292.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boise Cascade Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Shares of BCC stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $60.27. The company had a trading volume of 925 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $52.15 and a one year high of $85.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.86 and its 200 day moving average is $70.56.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 20.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.44%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Articles

