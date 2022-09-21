Prairiewood Capital LLC Sells 1,743 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Prairiewood Capital LLC lessened its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Innoviva accounts for 0.9% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Innoviva worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVA. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Innoviva by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Innoviva by 430.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period.

INVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

INVA traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,695. The company has a market capitalization of $856.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.48. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $20.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

