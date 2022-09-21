Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PVG opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

Institutional Trading of Pretium Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 2,602.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,971 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,759,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,087,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 989,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after buying an additional 674,068 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 829,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after buying an additional 34,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

