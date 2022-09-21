Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 6,954 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $35,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,414,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.03. The company had a trading volume of 702,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,478,724. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.83.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

