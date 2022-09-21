Private Advisor Group LLC Has $120.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 610,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $120,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,993. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.87 and its 200-day moving average is $216.27.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

