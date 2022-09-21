Private Advisor Group LLC Has $73.60 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,463 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.7% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $73,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.97. The company had a trading volume of 54,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,496. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.