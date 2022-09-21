Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,778,199 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,771,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,778,199 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises approximately 0.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $67,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,756 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,697,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,823,000 after purchasing an additional 234,632 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,478,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,840,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,285,000 after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,562,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,012,000 after purchasing an additional 57,633 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PHYS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.93. 29,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,927. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

