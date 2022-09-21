Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Decreases Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lowered its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in NovoCure by 175.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 11.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 51,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NovoCure by 75.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 46,816 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in NovoCure in the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

In other NovoCure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $58,305.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 551,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,394,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $58,305.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 551,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,394,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $163,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,405,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,920 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVCR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,006. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.87. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $132.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.42 and a beta of 0.79.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.13 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

