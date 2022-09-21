Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,843 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,751,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,349,793,000 after buying an additional 205,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,691,000 after purchasing an additional 666,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of LOW stock traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,357. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.77 and a 200-day moving average of $198.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

