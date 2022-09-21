Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for about 1.8% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the second quarter worth about $850,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,274,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Unilever during the second quarter worth $315,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $45.92. 36,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,635. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $55.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

