Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 107 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 2.3% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,738,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,724,000 after purchasing an additional 140,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,724,000 after purchasing an additional 392,964 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,116,000 after purchasing an additional 943,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,412,000 after purchasing an additional 176,991 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.88.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $243.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,088. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.34%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

