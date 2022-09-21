Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Profire Energy stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 million, a PE ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 0.83. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 1.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
