Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Price Performance

Profire Energy stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 million, a PE ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 0.83. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 1.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profire Energy

Profire Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,062,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 469,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 957,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

