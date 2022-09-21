Project Pai (PAI) Price Reaches $0.0008

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Project Pai has a market cap of $1.23 million and $1,979.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Project Pai has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18,391.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00593903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00258160 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00049163 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,816,493,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,613,402,798 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.