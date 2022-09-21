ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Trading Down 0.1%

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.54 and last traded at $68.99. Approximately 2,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 7,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.04.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Stock Down 4.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.94.

Get ProShares Ultra Real Estate alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Real Estate during the first quarter worth $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 49.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Real Estate during the first quarter worth $41,000.

About ProShares Ultra Real Estate

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.