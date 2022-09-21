Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2022

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLXGet Rating) fell 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.10. 193,317 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,470,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $54.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Protalix BioTherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 148,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 59,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 864.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 102,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

Further Reading

