Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.10. 193,317 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,470,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $54.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 148,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 59,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 864.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 102,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.