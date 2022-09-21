Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.10. 193,317 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,470,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $54.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Protalix BioTherapeutics
Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX)
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.