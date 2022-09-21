Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.88

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and traded as low as $14.08. Provident Bancorp shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 34,825 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Provident Bancorp from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Provident Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $253.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35.

Provident Bancorp Announces Dividend

Provident Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PVBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 111,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Featured Articles

