Public Mint Price Tops $0.0157 on Top Exchanges (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $4,675.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00028331 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,097,327 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Public Mint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.