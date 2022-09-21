Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Pulse Biosciences Price Performance
PLSE opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. Pulse Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.97.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Pulse Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,866.34% and a negative return on equity of 186.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences
About Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pulse Biosciences (PLSE)
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.