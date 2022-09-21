Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PLSE opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. Pulse Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.97.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Pulse Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,866.34% and a negative return on equity of 186.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 39,645 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 41.4% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 52,166 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter worth $184,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 39,981 shares during the period. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

