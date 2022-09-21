PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 968 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 1,227 shares.The stock last traded at $29.20 and had previously closed at $27.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PureTech Health from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on PureTech Health from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

PureTech Health Trading Down 13.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PureTech Health Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of PureTech Health plc ( NASDAQ:PRTC Get Rating ) by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 2.32% of PureTech Health worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

