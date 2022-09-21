Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for AdaptHealth Corp. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AdaptHealth in a research report issued on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for AdaptHealth’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AHCO. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

AdaptHealth Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $21.71 on Monday. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.08.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

In other AdaptHealth news, General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 106,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,776.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 159,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $3,657,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,485,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,174,182. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 106,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,776.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 474,382 shares of company stock worth $10,938,477 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

