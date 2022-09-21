Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITLGet Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vital Farms in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Vital Farms’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vital Farms’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vital Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of VITL opened at $11.39 on Monday. Vital Farms has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.35 million, a P/E ratio of -71.19 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 22.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Vital Farms by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

