Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 15th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,124,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 53,231 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 216,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 138,939 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,005,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,608,000 after purchasing an additional 238,307 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,243,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after purchasing an additional 626,446 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,580,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,366,000 after purchasing an additional 301,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

