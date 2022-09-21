QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,940 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 180.0% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 321.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.6% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.83. The company had a trading volume of 154,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,741,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $143.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.06 and a 200-day moving average of $139.69.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

