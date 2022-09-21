Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

QTNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Quotient Stock Performance

NASDAQ QTNT opened at $0.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. Quotient has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quotient will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zubeen Shroff acquired 4,666,666 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $1,399,999.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,995,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,722. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Quotient news, Director Zubeen Shroff acquired 4,666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $1,399,999.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,995,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,722. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Prondzynski Heino Von purchased 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,405,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,175.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,718,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,354. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quotient

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTNT. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quotient by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quotient in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Quotient by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 137,071 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Quotient by 9,156.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient

(Get Rating)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Featured Articles

