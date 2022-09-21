Radio Caca Trading Down 33.5% This Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $399.53 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004826 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000362 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00032606 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 268,146,724,396 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

