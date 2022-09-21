RAI Finance (SOFI) Price Tops $0.19

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. RAI Finance has a market cap of $37.46 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RAI Finance has traded up 37.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005408 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,503.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005226 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00062126 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007218 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00011004 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005406 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005578 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00063780 BTC.
About RAI Finance
RAI Finance is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
