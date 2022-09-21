RDA Financial Network Has $255,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

RDA Financial Network decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average is $58.01.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

