RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Stock Price Down 6.5%

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. 8,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 51,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. The company is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue.

