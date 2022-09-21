Relaxing Retirement Coach Has $18.94 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,836 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 9.6% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $18,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,896,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,599,000 after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 451,405 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,104,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,972,000 after purchasing an additional 63,209 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,786,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,158,000 after purchasing an additional 32,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,571,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.78. 170,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,363. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $64.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.30.

