Relaxing Retirement Coach Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Relaxing Retirement Coach cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned about 0.36% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,823. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $152.79 and a 12-month high of $219.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.97.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.