Relaxing Retirement Coach Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Relaxing Retirement Coach lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 346.2% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. ERN LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.63. The stock had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,329. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.86 and a 200-day moving average of $220.19.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

