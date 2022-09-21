Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RLAY shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $38.15.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $328,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,974,382.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,008 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,734 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,217,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,093,000 after purchasing an additional 19,181 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,300,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,780,000 after buying an additional 300,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 50.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,784,000 after buying an additional 1,667,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,039,000 after buying an additional 1,524,727 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 4,068,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,149,000 after buying an additional 211,321 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

