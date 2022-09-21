Request (REQ) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Request coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $100.54 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005430 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,420.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00062238 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00011053 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005426 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00064554 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,830,316 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | LinkedIn “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

