Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Allianz (ALV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Allianz (FRA: ALV):
- 9/16/2022 – Allianz was given a new €235.00 ($239.80) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 9/8/2022 – Allianz was given a new €214.00 ($218.37) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 9/7/2022 – Allianz was given a new €220.00 ($224.49) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 9/7/2022 – Allianz was given a new €267.00 ($272.45) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 9/7/2022 – Allianz was given a new €241.00 ($245.92) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 9/1/2022 – Allianz was given a new €267.00 ($272.45) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 8/8/2022 – Allianz was given a new €235.00 ($239.80) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 8/8/2022 – Allianz was given a new €267.00 ($272.45) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 8/5/2022 – Allianz was given a new €240.00 ($244.90) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 8/5/2022 – Allianz was given a new €260.00 ($265.31) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 8/5/2022 – Allianz was given a new €265.00 ($270.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 8/5/2022 – Allianz was given a new €241.00 ($245.92) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 7/27/2022 – Allianz was given a new €260.00 ($265.31) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Allianz Stock Performance
Shares of Allianz stock opened at €171.86 ($175.37) on Wednesday. Allianz SE has a one year low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a one year high of €206.80 ($211.02). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €174.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of €192.10.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
