Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Argus

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Argus in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$67.00 price objective on the stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 14.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QSR. Barclays cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International to C$77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$64.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.03.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:QSR traded up C$0.50 on Wednesday, reaching C$78.62. The company had a trading volume of 60,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,192. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of C$60.37 and a twelve month high of C$80.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$74.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$70.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0374645 EPS for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.07, for a total transaction of C$1,141,069.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,153,079.31.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

