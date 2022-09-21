Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Argus

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Argus in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$67.00 price objective on the stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 14.78% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QSR. Barclays cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International to C$77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$64.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.03.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of TSE:QSR traded up C$0.50 on Wednesday, reaching C$78.62. The company had a trading volume of 60,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,192. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of C$60.37 and a twelve month high of C$80.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$74.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$70.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.27.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.07, for a total transaction of C$1,141,069.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,153,079.31.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
