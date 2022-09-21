Retirement Planning Group Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Retirement Planning Group cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $111.76. 793,438 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.96 and a 200 day moving average of $121.67.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.