Retirement Planning Group Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Retirement Planning Group boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 555.0% during the 2nd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 148,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,764,000 after purchasing an additional 125,587 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 181,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,275,000 after purchasing an additional 22,333 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,363,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.02. The stock had a trading volume of 19,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,258. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.89 and a 1-year high of $117.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.28.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.