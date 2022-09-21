Retirement Planning Group Has $731,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Retirement Planning Group raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,013 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.13. The company had a trading volume of 47,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,160,636. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $369.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.30 and its 200-day moving average is $136.20.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

