Retirement Planning Group Purchases New Holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Retirement Planning Group owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IXP. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,199,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 44,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Comm Services ETF alerts:

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.00. 69 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,737. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.16. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 12 month low of $56.10 and a 12 month high of $87.23.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.